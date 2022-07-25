Preventive Maintenance Management Software Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Preventive Maintenance Management Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global Preventive Maintenance Management Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Preventive Maintenance Management Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

On-premises Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Preventive Maintenance Management Software include Maintenance Connection, EMaint, Hippo, Mpulse, ManagerPlus, Software AG, Infor, SAP and IBM, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Preventive Maintenance Management Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Preventive Maintenance Management Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Preventive Maintenance Management Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

On-premises

Cloud-based

Global Preventive Maintenance Management Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Preventive Maintenance Management Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

BFSI

Hospital

Factory

Logistics

Others

Global Preventive Maintenance Management Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Preventive Maintenance Management Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Preventive Maintenance Management Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Preventive Maintenance Management Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Maintenance Connection

EMaint

Hippo

Mpulse

ManagerPlus

Software AG

Infor

SAP

IBM

Oracle

IQMS

Building Engines

GE

Dude Solutions

Corrigo

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Preventive Maintenance Management Software Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Preventive Maintenance Management Software Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Preventive Maintenance Management Software Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Preventive Maintenance Management Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Preventive Maintenance Management Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Preventive Maintenance Management Software Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Preventive Maintenance Management Software Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Preventive Maintenance Management Software Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Preventive Maintenance Management Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Preventive Maintenance Management Software Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Preventive Maintenance Management Software Players

