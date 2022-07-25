Preventive Maintenance Management Software Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Preventive Maintenance Management Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Preventive Maintenance Management Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Preventive Maintenance Management Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
On-premises Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Preventive Maintenance Management Software include Maintenance Connection, EMaint, Hippo, Mpulse, ManagerPlus, Software AG, Infor, SAP and IBM, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Preventive Maintenance Management Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Preventive Maintenance Management Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Preventive Maintenance Management Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
On-premises
Cloud-based
Global Preventive Maintenance Management Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Preventive Maintenance Management Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
BFSI
Hospital
Factory
Logistics
Others
Global Preventive Maintenance Management Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Preventive Maintenance Management Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Preventive Maintenance Management Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Preventive Maintenance Management Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Maintenance Connection
EMaint
Hippo
Mpulse
ManagerPlus
Software AG
Infor
SAP
IBM
Oracle
IQMS
Building Engines
GE
Dude Solutions
Corrigo
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Preventive Maintenance Management Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Preventive Maintenance Management Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Preventive Maintenance Management Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Preventive Maintenance Management Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Preventive Maintenance Management Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Preventive Maintenance Management Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Preventive Maintenance Management Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Preventive Maintenance Management Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Preventive Maintenance Management Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Preventive Maintenance Management Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Preventive Maintenance Management Software Players
