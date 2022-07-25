Global Freight and Logistics Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Freight and Logistics market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Freight and Logistics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Road
Inland Water
Air
Rail
Segment by Application
Manufacturing and Automotive
Oil and Gas, Mining, and Quarrying
Agriculture, Fishing, and Forestry
Construction
Distributive Trade
Other
By Company
XPO Logistics
UPS
DHL
J.B. Hunt Transport Services
C.H. Robinson
Ryder Supply Chain Solutions
Expeditors
Penske Logistics
Lineage Logistics
FedEx
Kuehne + Nagel
Geodis
Ceva Logistics
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Freight and Logistics Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Road
1.2.3 Inland Water
1.2.4 Air
1.2.5 Rail
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Freight and Logistics Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Manufacturing and Automotive
1.3.3 Oil and Gas, Mining, and Quarrying
1.3.4 Agriculture, Fishing, and Forestry
1.3.5 Construction
1.3.6 Distributive Trade
1.3.7 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Freight and Logistics Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Freight and Logistics Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Freight and Logistics Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Freight and Logistics Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Freight and Logistics Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Freight and Logistics Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Freight and Logistics Industry Trends
2.3.2 Freight and Logistics Market Drivers
2.3.3 Freight and Logistics Market Challenges
2.3.4 Freight and Logistics Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Freight and Logistics Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Freight and Logistics Players by Revenu
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
Similar Reports:
Freight and Logistics Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Freight Logistics Market Insights 2022, Global and Chinese Analysis and Forecast to 2028
Global Freight Logistics Brokerage Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Air Cargo & Freight Logistics Market Insights 2022, Global and Chinese Analysis and Forecast to 2027