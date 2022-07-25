Backup and Disaster Recovery Solutions Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Backup and Disaster Recovery Solutions in Global, including the following market information:

Global Backup and Disaster Recovery Solutions Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Backup and Disaster Recovery Solutions market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

On-premises Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Backup and Disaster Recovery Solutions include Acronis, Actifio, Altaro, Arcserve, Asigra, Axcient, Barracuda, Carbonite and MSP360, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Backup and Disaster Recovery Solutions companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Backup and Disaster Recovery Solutions Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Backup and Disaster Recovery Solutions Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

On-premises

Cloud-based

Global Backup and Disaster Recovery Solutions Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Backup and Disaster Recovery Solutions Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Small Business

Medium-sized Business

Large Business

Global Backup and Disaster Recovery Solutions Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Backup and Disaster Recovery Solutions Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Backup and Disaster Recovery Solutions revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Backup and Disaster Recovery Solutions revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Acronis

Actifio

Altaro

Arcserve

Asigra

Axcient

Barracuda

Carbonite

MSP360

Commvault

Datto

Dell EMC

Druva

FalconStor

IBM

Infrascale

Micro Focus

NAKIVO

NovaStor

StorageCraft

Unitrends

Veeam

Veritas

Zerto

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Backup and Disaster Recovery Solutions Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Backup and Disaster Recovery Solutions Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Backup and Disaster Recovery Solutions Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Backup and Disaster Recovery Solutions Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Backup and Disaster Recovery Solutions Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Backup and Disaster Recovery Solutions Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Backup and Disaster Recovery Solutions Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Backup and Disaster Recovery Solutions Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Backup and Disaster Recovery Solutions Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Backup and Disaster Recovery Solutions Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Backup and Disaster Recovery Solutions Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Glo

