Backup Recovery Software Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Backup Recovery Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Backup Recovery Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Backup Recovery Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
On-premises Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Backup Recovery Software include Acronis, Actifio, Altaro, Arcserve, Asigra, Axcient, Barracuda, Carbonite and CloudBerry, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Backup Recovery Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Backup Recovery Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Backup Recovery Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
On-premises
Cloud-based
Global Backup Recovery Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Backup Recovery Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Small Business
Medium-sized Business
Large Business
Global Backup Recovery Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Backup Recovery Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Backup Recovery Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Backup Recovery Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Acronis
Actifio
Altaro
Arcserve
Asigra
Axcient
Barracuda
Carbonite
CloudBerry
Commvault
Datto
Dell EMC
Druva
FalconStor
IBM
Infrascale
Micro Focus
NAKIVO
NovaStor
StorageCraft
Unitrends
Veeam
Veritas
Zerto
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Backup Recovery Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Backup Recovery Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Backup Recovery Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Backup Recovery Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Backup Recovery Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Backup Recovery Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Backup Recovery Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Backup Recovery Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Backup Recovery Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Backup Recovery Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Backup Recovery Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Backup Recovery Software Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Backup Recovery Software Companies
4 Market Sights by Produ
