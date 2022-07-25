On-site Preventive Care Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
On-site preventive care provides administrations with treatment options for their employees and representative services pertaining to healthcare in their work place. These on-site services tend to diminish the rate of services used by the employees on off-site preventive care. The services that are incorporated in on-site preventive care help reduce the risk of future illness among employees, addressing their present concerns, vaccinations, physical routines, screening of health issues such as anxiety, hypertension, etc., and identifying future risks.
This report contains market size and forecasts of On-site Preventive Care in Global, including the following market information:
Global On-site Preventive Care Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global On-site Preventive Care market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Acute Care Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of On-site Preventive Care include Premise Health, OnSite Care, PrevMED, RepuCare, Healthcare Solutions Centers, McCormack & Kale Motiva, Marino Wellness, Kinema Fitness and TotalWellness. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the On-site Preventive Care companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global On-site Preventive Care Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global On-site Preventive Care Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Acute Care
Chronic Disease Management
Wellness and Coaching
Nutrition Management
Diagnostic and Screening
Others
Global On-site Preventive Care Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global On-site Preventive Care Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospital
Clinic
Others
Global On-site Preventive Care Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global On-site Preventive Care Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies On-site Preventive Care revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies On-site Preventive Care revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Premise Health
OnSite Care
PrevMED
RepuCare
Healthcare Solutions Centers
McCormack & Kale Motiva
Marino Wellness
Kinema Fitness
TotalWellness
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 On-site Preventive Care Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global On-site Preventive Care Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global On-site Preventive Care Overall Market Size
2.1 Global On-site Preventive Care Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global On-site Preventive Care Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top On-site Preventive Care Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global On-site Preventive Care Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global On-site Preventive Care Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 On-site Preventive Care Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies On-site Preventive Care Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 On-site Preventive Care Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 On-site Preventive Care Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 On-site Preventive Care Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 O
