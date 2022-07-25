On-site Preventive Care Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

On-site preventive care provides administrations with treatment options for their employees and representative services pertaining to healthcare in their work place. These on-site services tend to diminish the rate of services used by the employees on off-site preventive care. The services that are incorporated in on-site preventive care help reduce the risk of future illness among employees, addressing their present concerns, vaccinations, physical routines, screening of health issues such as anxiety, hypertension, etc., and identifying future risks.

This report contains market size and forecasts of On-site Preventive Care in Global, including the following market information:

Global On-site Preventive Care Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global On-site Preventive Care market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Acute Care Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of On-site Preventive Care include Premise Health, OnSite Care, PrevMED, RepuCare, Healthcare Solutions Centers, McCormack & Kale Motiva, Marino Wellness, Kinema Fitness and TotalWellness. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the On-site Preventive Care companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global On-site Preventive Care Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global On-site Preventive Care Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Acute Care

Chronic Disease Management

Wellness and Coaching

Nutrition Management

Diagnostic and Screening

Others

Global On-site Preventive Care Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global On-site Preventive Care Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Clinic

Others

Global On-site Preventive Care Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global On-site Preventive Care Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies On-site Preventive Care revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies On-site Preventive Care revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Premise Health

OnSite Care

PrevMED

RepuCare

Healthcare Solutions Centers

McCormack & Kale Motiva

Marino Wellness

Kinema Fitness

TotalWellness

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 On-site Preventive Care Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global On-site Preventive Care Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global On-site Preventive Care Overall Market Size

2.1 Global On-site Preventive Care Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global On-site Preventive Care Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top On-site Preventive Care Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global On-site Preventive Care Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global On-site Preventive Care Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 On-site Preventive Care Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies On-site Preventive Care Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 On-site Preventive Care Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 On-site Preventive Care Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 On-site Preventive Care Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 O

