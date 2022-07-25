Orthopaedic Imaging Equipment Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Medical organisations and research institutes will continue to put more efforts towards development of advanced imaging devices. Growing preference to portable point-of-care devices has propelled the scope of using imaging software as one can now view vital stats through smartphone applications. Orthopaedic imaging has also conversed beyond the limits of being an exclusive medical service. Prominence of bone-related ailments, fractures and disorders are prompting individuals towards adoption of handy devices with orthopaedic imaging facilities.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Orthopaedic Imaging Equipment in global, including the following market information:
Global Orthopaedic Imaging Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Orthopaedic Imaging Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Orthopaedic Imaging Equipment companies in 2021 (%)
The global Orthopaedic Imaging Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
X-Ray System Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Orthopaedic Imaging Equipment include GE, Siemens, Koninklijke Philips, Toshiba, Hitachi, Esaote, Planmed and EOS Imaging, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Orthopaedic Imaging Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Orthopaedic Imaging Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Orthopaedic Imaging Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
X-Ray System
CT-Scanner
MRI System
EOS Imaging Systems
Ultrasound
Nuclear Imaging Systems
Global Orthopaedic Imaging Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Orthopaedic Imaging Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Radiology Centres
Emergency Care Facility
Ambulatory Surgical Centres
Global Orthopaedic Imaging Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Orthopaedic Imaging Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Orthopaedic Imaging Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Orthopaedic Imaging Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Orthopaedic Imaging Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Orthopaedic Imaging Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
GE
Siemens
Koninklijke Philips
Toshiba
Hitachi
Esaote
Planmed
EOS Imaging
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Orthopaedic Imaging Equipment Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Orthopaedic Imaging Equipment Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Orthopaedic Imaging Equipment Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Orthopaedic Imaging Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Orthopaedic Imaging Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Orthopaedic Imaging Equipment Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Orthopaedic Imaging Equipment Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Orthopaedic Imaging Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Orthopaedic Imaging Equipment Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Orthopaedic Imaging Equipment Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Orthopaedic Imaging Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Orthopaedic Imaging Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Orthopaedic Imaging Equipment Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Orthopaedic Imaging Equipment Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Orthopaedic Imaging Equipment Companies
3.8
