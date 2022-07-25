Commercial Drone-enabled Services Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Commercial Drone-enabled Services in Global, including the following market information:

Global Commercial Drone-enabled Services Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Commercial Drone-enabled Services market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Delivery Services Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Commercial Drone-enabled Services include 3D Robotics, AeroVironment, DJI, Leptron, Parrot, PrecisionHawk, Trimble UAS, Airdog and Airware, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Commercial Drone-enabled Services companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Commercial Drone-enabled Services Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Commercial Drone-enabled Services Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Delivery Services

Disaster Management

Photography and Entertainment

Surveillance

Weather Forecast

Global Commercial Drone-enabled Services Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Commercial Drone-enabled Services Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Construction

Agriculture

Transportation

Global Commercial Drone-enabled Services Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Commercial Drone-enabled Services Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Commercial Drone-enabled Services revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Commercial Drone-enabled Services revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3D Robotics

AeroVironment

DJI

Leptron

Parrot

PrecisionHawk

Trimble UAS

Airdog

Airware

Alibaba.com

Amazon.com

Delair-Tech

Delta Drone

DHL Express

DroneDeploy

ECA Group

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Commercial Drone-enabled Services Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Commercial Drone-enabled Services Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Commercial Drone-enabled Services Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Commercial Drone-enabled Services Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Commercial Drone-enabled Services Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Commercial Drone-enabled Services Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Commercial Drone-enabled Services Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Commercial Drone-enabled Services Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Commercial Drone-enabled Services Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Commercial Drone-enabled Services Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Commercial Drone-enabled Services Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Commercial Drone-enabled Services Companies

