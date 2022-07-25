Commercial Drone-enabled Services Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Commercial Drone-enabled Services in Global, including the following market information:
Global Commercial Drone-enabled Services Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Commercial Drone-enabled Services market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Delivery Services Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Commercial Drone-enabled Services include 3D Robotics, AeroVironment, DJI, Leptron, Parrot, PrecisionHawk, Trimble UAS, Airdog and Airware, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Commercial Drone-enabled Services companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Commercial Drone-enabled Services Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Commercial Drone-enabled Services Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Delivery Services
Disaster Management
Photography and Entertainment
Surveillance
Weather Forecast
Global Commercial Drone-enabled Services Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Commercial Drone-enabled Services Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Construction
Agriculture
Transportation
Global Commercial Drone-enabled Services Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Commercial Drone-enabled Services Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Commercial Drone-enabled Services revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Commercial Drone-enabled Services revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
3D Robotics
AeroVironment
DJI
Leptron
Parrot
PrecisionHawk
Trimble UAS
Airdog
Airware
Alibaba.com
Amazon.com
Delair-Tech
Delta Drone
DHL Express
DroneDeploy
ECA Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Commercial Drone-enabled Services Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Commercial Drone-enabled Services Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Commercial Drone-enabled Services Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Commercial Drone-enabled Services Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Commercial Drone-enabled Services Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Commercial Drone-enabled Services Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Commercial Drone-enabled Services Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Commercial Drone-enabled Services Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Commercial Drone-enabled Services Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Commercial Drone-enabled Services Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Commercial Drone-enabled Services Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Commercial Drone-enabled Services Companies
