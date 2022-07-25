Global Consumer Robotics Market 2022 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027

Consumer robotics is shifting from a phase of being largely dominated by cleaning robots, into robotic personal assistants or family companions. Also, robotic toys, which, until now, were largely gimmicky, are transforming into interactive connected play devices that have virtually limitless possibilities, as well as useful educational tools as a part of science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM)-based curriculum. The second phase of the consumer robotics revolution is well and truly underway, and the next 5 years will set the stage for how these robots fundamentally transform our homes and daily lives.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Consumer Robotics in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The declining price of personal robot owing to rapidly growing competition in market drives the adoption of consumer robot while augmenting its market growth. In addition, the growing demand for homecare owing to rapidly aging population and rising prevalence of diseases further propel the consumer robot market growth.

Growing spending power of consumers and increasing need for convenience, especially in developed countries, is another major factor contributing to the growing consumer robot market. Other drivers include growing the rise in security threat, high speed innovation and growing number of players. However, the performance issue might hold back the market growth. High speed innovation is expected to augment the consumer robot market growth over the projected period.

The worldwide market for Consumer Robotics is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2027, from xx million US$ in 2021, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

iRobot Corporation

Jibo, Inc.

3D Robotics, Inc.

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Bossa Nova Robotics

DJI

SoftBank Group

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Autonomous

Semi-Autonomous

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Entertainment

Security and Surveillance

Education

Telepresence

Service

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Consumer Robotics market.

Chapter 1, to describe Consumer Robotics Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Consumer Robotics, with sales, revenue, and price of Consumer Robotics, in 2016 and 2021;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2021;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Consumer Robotics, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Consumer Robotics market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2027;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Consumer Robotics sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of content

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Consumer Robotics Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Autonomous

1.2.2 Semi-Autonomous

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Entertainment

1.3.2 Security and Surveillance

1.3.3 Education

1.3.4 Telepresence

1.3.5 Service

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.4 Sout

