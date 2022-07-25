Oxytocic Pharmaceuticals Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Available under the brand name of Pitocin, the drug oxytocin, which is derived from the peptide of the same name, is commonly used on women during childbirth in order to induce contractions. This can not only increase labor speeds and reduce the time taken for childbirth, but can also cease bleeding after delivery. It is almost always administered to a patient by injecting it into their vein or muscle.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Oxytocic Pharmaceuticals in global, including the following market information:
Global Oxytocic Pharmaceuticals Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Oxytocic Pharmaceuticals Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Pcs)
Global top five Oxytocic Pharmaceuticals companies in 2021 (%)
The global Oxytocic Pharmaceuticals market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Natural Oxytocin Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Oxytocic Pharmaceuticals include Fresenius Kaci, Biofutura, Baxter, Pfizer, Ferring, Novartis and Teva, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Oxytocic Pharmaceuticals manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Oxytocic Pharmaceuticals Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pcs)
Global Oxytocic Pharmaceuticals Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Natural Oxytocin
Synthetic Oxytocin Derivative
Global Oxytocic Pharmaceuticals Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pcs)
Global Oxytocic Pharmaceuticals Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Abortion Induced Incomplete
Inevitable Abortion
Post-partum Haemorrhage
Labour Induction
Labour Arrest
Global Oxytocic Pharmaceuticals Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pcs)
Global Oxytocic Pharmaceuticals Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Oxytocic Pharmaceuticals revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Oxytocic Pharmaceuticals revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Oxytocic Pharmaceuticals sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Pcs)
Key companies Oxytocic Pharmaceuticals sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Fresenius Kaci
Biofutura
Baxter
Pfizer
Ferring
Novartis
Teva
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Oxytocic Pharmaceuticals Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Oxytocic Pharmaceuticals Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Oxytocic Pharmaceuticals Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Oxytocic Pharmaceuticals Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Oxytocic Pharmaceuticals Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Oxytocic Pharmaceuticals Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Oxytocic Pharmaceuticals Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Oxytocic Pharmaceuticals Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Oxytocic Pharmaceuticals Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Oxytocic Pharmaceuticals Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Oxytocic Pharmaceuticals Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Oxytocic Pharmaceuticals Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Oxytocic Pharmaceuticals Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oxytocic Pharmaceuticals Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Oxytocic Pharmaceuticals Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oxytocic Pharmaceuticals Companies
