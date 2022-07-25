Writing Enhancement Tools Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Writing Enhancement Tools in Global, including the following market information:
Global Writing Enhancement Tools Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Writing Enhancement Tools market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
On-Premise Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Writing Enhancement Tools include Grammarly, Reverso, Ginger Software, WhiteSmoke, LanguageTool, PaperRater, Hemingway Editor, Pro Writing Aid and Online Correction.com, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Writing Enhancement Tools companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Writing Enhancement Tools Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Writing Enhancement Tools Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
On-Premise
Cloud-Based
Global Writing Enhancement Tools Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Writing Enhancement Tools Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Commercial Use
Personal Use
Global Writing Enhancement Tools Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Writing Enhancement Tools Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Writing Enhancement Tools revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Writing Enhancement Tools revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Grammarly
Reverso
Ginger Software
WhiteSmoke
LanguageTool
PaperRater
Hemingway Editor
Pro Writing Aid
Online Correction.com
Spell Check Plus
Grammar Slammer
Virtual Writing Tutor
Microsoft Word
Google Docs
Slick Write
GrammarCheck
WordPerfect Office X8
SentenceChecker.org
After the Deadline
AutoCrit
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Writing Enhancement Tools Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Writing Enhancement Tools Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Writing Enhancement Tools Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Writing Enhancement Tools Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Writing Enhancement Tools Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Writing Enhancement Tools Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Writing Enhancement Tools Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Writing Enhancement Tools Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Writing Enhancement Tools Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Writing Enhancement Tools Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Writing Enhancement Tools Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Writing Enhancement Tools Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Writing Enhancement Tools Companies
