Manual Surgical Stapler Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Manual Surgical Stapler in global, including the following market information:

Global Manual Surgical Stapler Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Manual Surgical Stapler Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Manual Surgical Stapler companies in 2021 (%)

The global Manual Surgical Stapler market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Disposable Surgical Staplers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Manual Surgical Stapler include Ethicon Inc. (US), Medtronic plc (Ireland), CONMED Corporation (US), Smith & Nephew (U.K.), Purple Surgical Inc. (U.K.), Intuitive Surgical Inc. (US), Welfare Medical Ltd. (U.K.), Reach surgical Inc. (China) and Meril Life Science Pvt. Ltd. (India), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Manual Surgical Stapler manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Manual Surgical Stapler Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Manual Surgical Stapler Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Disposable Surgical Staplers

Reusable Surgical Staplers

Global Manual Surgical Stapler Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Manual Surgical Stapler Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Abdominal & Pelvic Surgery

General Surgery

Cardiac and Thoracic Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Others

Global Manual Surgical Stapler Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Manual Surgical Stapler Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Manual Surgical Stapler revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Manual Surgical Stapler revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Manual Surgical Stapler sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Manual Surgical Stapler sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Ethicon Inc. (US)

Medtronic plc (Ireland)

CONMED Corporation (US)

Smith & Nephew (U.K.)

Purple Surgical Inc. (U.K.)

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (US)

Welfare Medical Ltd. (U.K.)

Reach surgical Inc. (China)

Meril Life Science Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Grena Ltd. (U.K.)

B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

Dextera Surgical Inc. (US)

Frankenman International (China)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Manual Surgical Stapler Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Manual Surgical Stapler Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Manual Surgical Stapler Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Manual Surgical Stapler Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Manual Surgical Stapler Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Manual Surgical Stapler Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Manual Surgical Stapler Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Manual Surgical Stapler Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Manual Surgical Stapler Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Manual Surgical Stapler Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Manual Surgical Stapler Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Manual Surgical Stapler Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Manual Surgical Stapler Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Manual Surgical Stapler Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Manual Surgical Stapler Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Manual Surgical Stapler Companies

4 Sights by Product

