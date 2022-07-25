Peripheral Angiography Equipment Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Peripheral Angiography Equipment in global, including the following market information:

Global Peripheral Angiography Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Peripheral Angiography Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Peripheral Angiography Equipment companies in 2021 (%)

The global Peripheral Angiography Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Peripheral Angiography Equipment include Siemens Healthineers (Germany), GE Healthcare (U.K.), Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation (Japan), Hitachi Medical Corporation (Japan), Samsung Medison (South Korea), Shimadzu Corp. (Japan), St. Jude Medical, Inc. (US), TERUMO Corporation (Japan) and Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Peripheral Angiography Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Peripheral Angiography Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Peripheral Angiography Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Computed Tomography

Ultrasound

Nuclear Imaging

X-ray

Global Peripheral Angiography Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Peripheral Angiography Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Diagnostic Imaging Centres

Others

Global Peripheral Angiography Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Peripheral Angiography Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Peripheral Angiography Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Peripheral Angiography Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Peripheral Angiography Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Peripheral Angiography Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Siemens Healthineers (Germany)

GE Healthcare (U.K.)

Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation (Japan)

Hitachi Medical Corporation (Japan)

Samsung Medison (South Korea)

Shimadzu Corp. (Japan)

St. Jude Medical, Inc. (US)

TERUMO Corporation (Japan)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

Fujifilm SonoSite (Japan), Hologic, Inc. (US)

Esaote SpA (Italy)

Carestream Health, Inc. (US)

Konica Minolta (Japan)

Alpinion Medical Systems (South Korea)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Peripheral Angiography Equipment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Peripheral Angiography Equipment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Peripheral Angiography Equipment Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Peripheral Angiography Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Peripheral Angiography Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Peripheral Angiography Equipment Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Peripheral Angiography Equipment Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Peripheral Angiography Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Peripheral Angiography Equipment Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Peripheral Angiography Equipment Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Peripheral Angiography Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Peripheral Angiography Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Peripheral Angiography Equipment Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Peripheral Angiography Equipment Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Peripheral

