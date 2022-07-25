Unidirectional ESD Protection Diode Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Unidirectional ESD Protection Diode in global, including the following market information:
Global Unidirectional ESD Protection Diode Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Unidirectional ESD Protection Diode Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Unidirectional ESD Protection Diode companies in 2021 (%)
The global Unidirectional ESD Protection Diode market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Below 10 pF Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Unidirectional ESD Protection Diode include Vishay, On semiconductor, Toshiba, Texas Instruments, Littelfuse, Infineon, NXP, STMicroelectronics and SOCAY and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Unidirectional ESD Protection Diode manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Unidirectional ESD Protection Diode Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Unidirectional ESD Protection Diode Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Below 10 pF
10 pF-100 pF
Above 100 pF
Global Unidirectional ESD Protection Diode Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Unidirectional ESD Protection Diode Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Telecommunications
Automotive Electronics
Industrial
Others
Global Unidirectional ESD Protection Diode Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Unidirectional ESD Protection Diode Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Unidirectional ESD Protection Diode revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Unidirectional ESD Protection Diode revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Unidirectional ESD Protection Diode sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Unidirectional ESD Protection Diode sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Vishay
On semiconductor
Toshiba
Texas Instruments
Littelfuse
Infineon
NXP
STMicroelectronics
SOCAY
Galaxy Electrical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Unidirectional ESD Protection Diode Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Unidirectional ESD Protection Diode Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Unidirectional ESD Protection Diode Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Unidirectional ESD Protection Diode Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Unidirectional ESD Protection Diode Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Unidirectional ESD Protection Diode Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Unidirectional ESD Protection Diode Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Unidirectional ESD Protection Diode Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Unidirectional ESD Protection Diode Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Unidirectional ESD Protection Diode Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Unidirectional ESD Protection Diode Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Unidirectional ESD Protection Diode Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Unidirectional ESD Protection Diode Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Unidirectional ESD Protection Diode Players in Global Market
