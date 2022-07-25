26650 Rechargeable Lithium Batteries Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The 26650 battery is a li-ion rechargeable cell that features high-capacity energy storage, ideal for high-performance flashlights.
This report contains market size and forecasts of 26650 Rechargeable Lithium Batteries in global, including the following market information:
Global 26650 Rechargeable Lithium Batteries Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global 26650 Rechargeable Lithium Batteries Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five 26650 Rechargeable Lithium Batteries companies in 2021 (%)
The global 26650 Rechargeable Lithium Batteries market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LiCoO2) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of 26650 Rechargeable Lithium Batteries include Panasonic (Sanyo), Sony, Samsung, LG, Efest, EBL Mall, Shenzhen BAK Battery and ShenZhen XTAR Electronics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the 26650 Rechargeable Lithium Batteries manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global 26650 Rechargeable Lithium Batteries Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global 26650 Rechargeable Lithium Batteries Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LiCoO2)
Lithium Manganese Oxide (LiMn2O4)
Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide (LiNiMnCoO2 or NMC)
Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4)
Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (LiNiCoAlO2)
Lithium Titanate (Li4Ti5O12)
Global 26650 Rechargeable Lithium Batteries Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global 26650 Rechargeable Lithium Batteries Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Consumer Electronics
Automotive
Others
Global 26650 Rechargeable Lithium Batteries Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global 26650 Rechargeable Lithium Batteries Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies 26650 Rechargeable Lithium Batteries revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies 26650 Rechargeable Lithium Batteries revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies 26650 Rechargeable Lithium Batteries sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies 26650 Rechargeable Lithium Batteries sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Panasonic (Sanyo)
Sony
Samsung
LG
Efest
EBL Mall
Shenzhen BAK Battery
ShenZhen XTAR Electronics
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 26650 Rechargeable Lithium Batteries Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global 26650 Rechargeable Lithium Batteries Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global 26650 Rechargeable Lithium Batteries Overall Market Size
2.1 Global 26650 Rechargeable Lithium Batteries Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global 26650 Rechargeable Lithium Batteries Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global 26650 Rechargeable Lithium Batteries Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top 26650 Rechargeable Lithium Batteries Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global 26650 Rechargeable Lithium Batteries Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global 26650 Rechargeable Lithium Batteries Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global 26650 Rechargeable Lithium Batteries Sales by Companies
3.5 Global 26650 Rechargeable Lithium Batteries Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 26650 Rechargeable Lithium Batteries Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers 26650 Rechargeable Lithium Batteries Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 26650 Rechargeable Lithium Batteries Players in Globa
