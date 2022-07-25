Self-expanding Metal Gastrointestinal Stent Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Self-expanding Metal Gastrointestinal Stent in global, including the following market information:

Global Self-expanding Metal Gastrointestinal Stent Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Self-expanding Metal Gastrointestinal Stent Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Self-expanding Metal Gastrointestinal Stent companies in 2021 (%)

The global Self-expanding Metal Gastrointestinal Stent market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Stainless Steel Stents Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Self-expanding Metal Gastrointestinal Stent include Boston Scientific (US), Cook Group (US), ELLA-CS (Czech Republic), Merit Medical Systems (US), Taewoong Medical (South Korea), Micro-Tech (China) and M.I. Tech (South Korea), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Self-expanding Metal Gastrointestinal Stent manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Self-expanding Metal Gastrointestinal Stent Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Self-expanding Metal Gastrointestinal Stent Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Stainless Steel Stents

Nitinol Stents

Others

Global Self-expanding Metal Gastrointestinal Stent Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Self-expanding Metal Gastrointestinal Stent Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Biliary Diseases

Inflammatory Bowel Diseases

Gastrointestinal Cancers

Global Self-expanding Metal Gastrointestinal Stent Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Self-expanding Metal Gastrointestinal Stent Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Self-expanding Metal Gastrointestinal Stent revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Self-expanding Metal Gastrointestinal Stent revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Self-expanding Metal Gastrointestinal Stent sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Self-expanding Metal Gastrointestinal Stent sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Boston Scientific (US)

Cook Group (US)

ELLA-CS (Czech Republic)

Merit Medical Systems (US)

Taewoong Medical (South Korea)

Micro-Tech (China)

M.I. Tech (South Korea)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Self-expanding Metal Gastrointestinal Stent Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Self-expanding Metal Gastrointestinal Stent Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Self-expanding Metal Gastrointestinal Stent Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Self-expanding Metal Gastrointestinal Stent Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Self-expanding Metal Gastrointestinal Stent Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Self-expanding Metal Gastrointestinal Stent Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Self-expanding Metal Gastrointestinal Stent Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Self-expanding Metal Gastrointestinal Stent Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Self-expanding Metal Gastrointestinal Stent Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Self-expanding Metal Gastrointestinal Stent Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Self-expanding Metal Gastrointestinal Stent Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Self-expanding Metal Gastrointestinal Stent Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Self-expanding Metal Gastrointestinal Stent Product Ty

