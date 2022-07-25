Fleet Manage System Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fleet Manage System in Global, including the following market information:

Global Fleet Manage System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Fleet Manage System market was valued at 9068.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 15240 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Vehicle Dispatch Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Fleet Manage System include Omnitracs, Trimble, Fleetmatics, Alphabet, Telenav, Arvento, Teletrac, EMKAY and Gurtam, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Fleet Manage System companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Fleet Manage System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Fleet Manage System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Vehicle Dispatch

Driver Scheduling

Asset Tracking

Global Fleet Manage System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Fleet Manage System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Logistics and Transportation

Public Transportation

Global Fleet Manage System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Fleet Manage System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Fleet Manage System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Fleet Manage System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Omnitracs

Trimble

Fleetmatics

Alphabet

Telenav

Arvento

Teletrac

EMKAY

Gurtam

ARI

FleetCor

Navman Wireless

TomTom

