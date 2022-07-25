Interventional Radiology Imaging System Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Interventional Radiology Imaging System in global, including the following market information:
Global Interventional Radiology Imaging System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Interventional Radiology Imaging System Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Interventional Radiology Imaging System companies in 2021 (%)
The global Interventional Radiology Imaging System market was valued at 24350 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 35680 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
MRI System Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
We surveyed the Interventional Radiology Imaging System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Interventional Radiology Imaging System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Interventional Radiology Imaging System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
MRI System
Ultrasound Imaging System
CT Scanner
Angiography System
Fluoroscopy System
Biopsy System
Others
Global Interventional Radiology Imaging System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Interventional Radiology Imaging System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Oncology
Cardiology
Urology & Nephrology
Gastroenterology
Other
Global Interventional Radiology Imaging System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Interventional Radiology Imaging System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Interventional Radiology Imaging System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Interventional Radiology Imaging System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Interventional Radiology Imaging System sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Interventional Radiology Imaging System sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
GE Healthcare (General Electric Company) (U.K.)
Siemens Healthcare GmBH (Siemens AG) (Germany)
Koninklijke Philips N.V. (The Netherlands)
Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation (Toshiba Corporation) (Japan)
Hitachi Medical Corporation (Hitachi Ltd.) (Japan)
Carestream Health, Inc. (US)
Esaote S.p.A (Italy), Hologic, Inc. (US)
Fujifilm Corporation (Japan)
Samsung Medison (South Korea)
Shimadzu Corporation (Japan)
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Interventional Radiology Imaging System Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Interventional Radiology Imaging System Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Interventional Radiology Imaging System Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Interventional Radiology Imaging System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Interventional Radiology Imaging System Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Interventional Radiology Imaging System Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Interventional Radiology Imaging System Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Interventional Radiology Imaging System Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Interventional Radiology Imaging System Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Interventional Radiology Imaging System Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Interventional Radiology Imaging System Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Interventional Radiology Imaging System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Interventional Radiology Imaging System Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Interventional
