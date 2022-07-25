Interventional Radiology Imaging System Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Interventional Radiology Imaging System in global, including the following market information:

Global Interventional Radiology Imaging System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Interventional Radiology Imaging System Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Interventional Radiology Imaging System companies in 2021 (%)

The global Interventional Radiology Imaging System market was valued at 24350 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 35680 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

MRI System Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Interventional Radiology Imaging System include GE Healthcare (General Electric Company) (U.K.), Siemens Healthcare GmBH (Siemens AG) (Germany), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (The Netherlands), Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation (Toshiba Corporation) (Japan), Hitachi Medical Corporation (Hitachi Ltd.) (Japan), Carestream Health, Inc. (US), Esaote S.p.A (Italy), Hologic, Inc. (US), Fujifilm Corporation (Japan) and Samsung Medison (South Korea) and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Interventional Radiology Imaging System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Interventional Radiology Imaging System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Interventional Radiology Imaging System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

MRI System

Ultrasound Imaging System

CT Scanner

Angiography System

Fluoroscopy System

Biopsy System

Others

Global Interventional Radiology Imaging System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Interventional Radiology Imaging System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Oncology

Cardiology

Urology & Nephrology

Gastroenterology

Other

Global Interventional Radiology Imaging System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Interventional Radiology Imaging System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Interventional Radiology Imaging System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Interventional Radiology Imaging System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Interventional Radiology Imaging System sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Interventional Radiology Imaging System sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

GE Healthcare (General Electric Company) (U.K.)

Siemens Healthcare GmBH (Siemens AG) (Germany)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (The Netherlands)

Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation (Toshiba Corporation) (Japan)

Hitachi Medical Corporation (Hitachi Ltd.) (Japan)

Carestream Health, Inc. (US)

Esaote S.p.A (Italy), Hologic, Inc. (US)

Fujifilm Corporation (Japan)

Samsung Medison (South Korea)

Shimadzu Corporation (Japan)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Interventional Radiology Imaging System Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Interventional Radiology Imaging System Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Interventional Radiology Imaging System Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Interventional Radiology Imaging System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Interventional Radiology Imaging System Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Interventional Radiology Imaging System Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Interventional Radiology Imaging System Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Interventional Radiology Imaging System Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Interventional Radiology Imaging System Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Interventional Radiology Imaging System Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Interventional Radiology Imaging System Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Interventional Radiology Imaging System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Interventional Radiology Imaging System Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Interventional

