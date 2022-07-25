Data Science and Machine Learning Service Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Data Science and Machine Learning Service in Global, including the following market information:
Global Data Science and Machine Learning Service Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Data Science and Machine Learning Service market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Consulting Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Data Science and Machine Learning Service include DataScience.com, ZS, LatentView Analytics, Mango Solutions, Microsoft, International Business Machine, Amazon Web Services, Google and Bigml, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Data Science and Machine Learning Service companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Data Science and Machine Learning Service Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Data Science and Machine Learning Service Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Consulting
Management Solution
Global Data Science and Machine Learning Service Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Data Science and Machine Learning Service Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Banking
Insurance
Retail
Media & Entertainment
Others
Global Data Science and Machine Learning Service Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Data Science and Machine Learning Service Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Data Science and Machine Learning Service revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Data Science and Machine Learning Service revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
DataScience.com
ZS
LatentView Analytics
Mango Solutions
Microsoft
International Business Machine
Amazon Web Services
Bigml
Fico
Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Development
At&T
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Data Science and Machine Learning Service Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Data Science and Machine Learning Service Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Data Science and Machine Learning Service Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Data Science and Machine Learning Service Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Data Science and Machine Learning Service Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Data Science and Machine Learning Service Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Data Science and Machine Learning Service Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Data Science and Machine Learning Service Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Data Science and Machine Learning Service Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Data Science and Machine Learning Service Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Data Science and Machine Learning Service Players in Global
