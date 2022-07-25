Peritoneal Dialysis Product Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Peritoneal Dialysis Product in global, including the following market information:
Global Peritoneal Dialysis Product Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Peritoneal Dialysis Product Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Peritoneal Dialysis Product companies in 2021 (%)
The global Peritoneal Dialysis Product market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Peritoneal Dialysis Concentrates/Dialysates Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Peritoneal Dialysis Product include Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), DaVita Healthcare Partners, Inc. (US), Baxter International, Inc. (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Nipro Corporation (Japan), Diaverum Deutschland GmbH (Germany), Nikkiso Co. Ltd. (Japan) and NxStage Medical, Inc. (US), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Peritoneal Dialysis Product manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Peritoneal Dialysis Product Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Peritoneal Dialysis Product Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Peritoneal Dialysis Concentrates/Dialysates
Peritoneal Dialysis Machines
Peritoneal Dialysis Catheters
Peritoneal Dialysis Transfer Sets
Others
Global Peritoneal Dialysis Product Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Peritoneal Dialysis Product Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
In-center Dialysis
Hospitals
Independent Dialysis Centers
Home Dialysis
Peritoneal Dialysis
Home Hemodialysis
Global Peritoneal Dialysis Product Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Peritoneal Dialysis Product Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Peritoneal Dialysis Product revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Peritoneal Dialysis Product revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Peritoneal Dialysis Product sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Peritoneal Dialysis Product sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)
DaVita Healthcare Partners, Inc. (US)
Baxter International, Inc. (US)
B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)
Nipro Corporation (Japan)
Diaverum Deutschland GmbH (Germany)
Nikkiso Co. Ltd. (Japan)
NxStage Medical, Inc. (US)
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Peritoneal Dialysis Product Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Peritoneal Dialysis Product Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Peritoneal Dialysis Product Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Peritoneal Dialysis Product Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Peritoneal Dialysis Product Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Peritoneal Dialysis Product Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Peritoneal Dialysis Product Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Peritoneal Dialysis Product Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Peritoneal Dialysis Product Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Peritoneal Dialysis Product Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Peritoneal Dialysis Product Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Peritoneal Dialysis Product Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Peritoneal Dialysis Product Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Peritoneal Dialysis Product Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Peritoneal Dialysis Product Companies
