Orthodontic Archwires Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Orthodontic Archwires in global, including the following market information:

Global Orthodontic Archwires Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Orthodontic Archwires Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Orthodontic Archwires companies in 2021 (%)

The global Orthodontic Archwires market was valued at 174.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 210.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Beta Titanium Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Orthodontic Archwires include Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Henry Schien, Inc. (US), DENTSPLY SIRONA, Inc. (US), American Orthodontics (US), Rocky Mountain Orthodontics (US), G&H Orthodontics (US) and DENTAURUM GmbH & Co. (Germany), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Orthodontic Archwires manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Orthodontic Archwires Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Orthodontic Archwires Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Beta Titanium

Nickel Titanium

Stainless Steel

Global Orthodontic Archwires Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Orthodontic Archwires Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Children and Teenagers

Adults

Global Orthodontic Archwires Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Orthodontic Archwires Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Orthodontic Archwires revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Orthodontic Archwires revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Orthodontic Archwires sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Orthodontic Archwires sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Align Technology, Inc. (US)

3M Company (US)

Danaher Corporation (US)

Henry Schien, Inc. (US)

DENTSPLY SIRONA, Inc. (US)

American Orthodontics (US)

Rocky Mountain Orthodontics (US)

G&H Orthodontics (US)

DENTAURUM GmbH & Co. (Germany)

TP Orthodontics, Inc. (US)

ClearCorrect (Switzerland)

Ultradent Products, Inc. (US)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Orthodontic Archwires Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Orthodontic Archwires Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Orthodontic Archwires Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Orthodontic Archwires Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Orthodontic Archwires Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Orthodontic Archwires Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Orthodontic Archwires Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Orthodontic Archwires Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Orthodontic Archwires Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Orthodontic Archwires Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Orthodontic Archwires Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Orthodontic Archwires Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Orthodontic Archwires Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Orthodontic Archwires Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Orthodontic Archwires Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Orthodontic Archwires Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.

