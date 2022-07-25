Orthodontic Archwires Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Orthodontic Archwires in global, including the following market information:
Global Orthodontic Archwires Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Orthodontic Archwires Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Orthodontic Archwires companies in 2021 (%)
The global Orthodontic Archwires market was valued at 174.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 210.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Beta Titanium Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Orthodontic Archwires include Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Henry Schien, Inc. (US), DENTSPLY SIRONA, Inc. (US), American Orthodontics (US), Rocky Mountain Orthodontics (US), G&H Orthodontics (US) and DENTAURUM GmbH & Co. (Germany), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Orthodontic Archwires manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Orthodontic Archwires Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Orthodontic Archwires Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Beta Titanium
Nickel Titanium
Stainless Steel
Global Orthodontic Archwires Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Orthodontic Archwires Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Children and Teenagers
Adults
Global Orthodontic Archwires Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Orthodontic Archwires Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Orthodontic Archwires revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Orthodontic Archwires revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Orthodontic Archwires sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Orthodontic Archwires sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Align Technology, Inc. (US)
3M Company (US)
Danaher Corporation (US)
Henry Schien, Inc. (US)
DENTSPLY SIRONA, Inc. (US)
American Orthodontics (US)
Rocky Mountain Orthodontics (US)
G&H Orthodontics (US)
DENTAURUM GmbH & Co. (Germany)
TP Orthodontics, Inc. (US)
ClearCorrect (Switzerland)
Ultradent Products, Inc. (US)
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Orthodontic Archwires Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Orthodontic Archwires Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Orthodontic Archwires Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Orthodontic Archwires Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Orthodontic Archwires Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Orthodontic Archwires Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Orthodontic Archwires Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Orthodontic Archwires Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Orthodontic Archwires Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Orthodontic Archwires Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Orthodontic Archwires Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Orthodontic Archwires Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Orthodontic Archwires Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Orthodontic Archwires Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Orthodontic Archwires Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Orthodontic Archwires Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
