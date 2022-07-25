Non-phthalate Plasticizers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Non-phthalate Plasticizers in global, including the following market information:

Global Non-phthalate Plasticizers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Non-phthalate Plasticizers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Non-phthalate Plasticizers companies in 2021 (%)

The global Non-phthalate Plasticizers market was valued at 2670.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4194.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Adipates Esters Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Non-phthalate Plasticizers include Eastman Chemical Company (U.S), BASF SE (Germany), Exxon Mobil Corporation (U.S.), UPC Technology Corporation (Taiwan), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), LG Chem Ltd. (South Korea), DIC Corporation (Japan) and Nan Ya Plastics Corporation (Taiwan), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Non-phthalate Plasticizers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Non-phthalate Plasticizers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Non-phthalate Plasticizers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Adipates Esters

Trimellitates Esters

Epoxies Esters

Benzoates

Global Non-phthalate Plasticizers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Non-phthalate Plasticizers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Flooring & Wall Coverings

Wire & Cable

Coated Fabric

Film & Sheet

Consumer Goods

Global Non-phthalate Plasticizers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Non-phthalate Plasticizers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Non-phthalate Plasticizers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Non-phthalate Plasticizers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Non-phthalate Plasticizers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Non-phthalate Plasticizers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Eastman Chemical Company (U.S)

BASF SE (Germany)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (U.S.)

UPC Technology Corporation (Taiwan)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

LG Chem Ltd. (South Korea)

DIC Corporation (Japan)

Nan Ya Plastics Corporation (Taiwan)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Non-phthalate Plasticizers Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Non-phthalate Plasticizers Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Non-phthalate Plasticizers Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Non-phthalate Plasticizers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Non-phthalate Plasticizers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Non-phthalate Plasticizers Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Non-phthalate Plasticizers Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Non-phthalate Plasticizers Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Non-phthalate Plasticizers Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Non-phthalate Plasticizers Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Non-phthalate Plasticizers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Non-phthalate Plasticizers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Non-phthalate Plasticizers Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Non-phthalate Plasticizers Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Non-phthalate Plasticizers Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Non-phtha

