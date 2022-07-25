Pemetrexed Drug Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Pemetrexed (brand name Alimta) is a chemotherapy drug manufactured and marketed by Eli Lilly and Company. Its indications are the treatment of pleural mesothelioma and non-small cell lung cancer.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Pemetrexed Drug in global, including the following market information:
Global Pemetrexed Drug Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Pemetrexed Drug Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Pemetrexed Drug companies in 2021 (%)
The global Pemetrexed Drug market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
100 mg lyophilized powder/vial Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Pemetrexed Drug include Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer, Teva, Eagle Pharmaceuticals, APOTEX, Qilu Pharmaceutical and Biocon, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Pemetrexed Drug manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Pemetrexed Drug Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Pemetrexed Drug Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
100 mg lyophilized powder/vial
500 mg lyophilized powder/vial
Global Pemetrexed Drug Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Pemetrexed Drug Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Pleural mesothelioma
Non-small cell lung cancer
Global Pemetrexed Drug Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Pemetrexed Drug Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Pemetrexed Drug revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Pemetrexed Drug revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Pemetrexed Drug sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Pemetrexed Drug sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Eli Lilly and Company
Pfizer
Teva
Eagle Pharmaceuticals
APOTEX
Qilu Pharmaceutical
Biocon
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Pemetrexed Drug Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Pemetrexed Drug Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Pemetrexed Drug Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Pemetrexed Drug Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Pemetrexed Drug Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Pemetrexed Drug Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Pemetrexed Drug Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Pemetrexed Drug Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Pemetrexed Drug Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Pemetrexed Drug Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Pemetrexed Drug Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pemetrexed Drug Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Pemetrexed Drug Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pemetrexed Drug Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pemetrexed Drug Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pemetrexed Drug Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Pemetrexed Drug Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 100 mg lyophi
