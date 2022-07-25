Location Analytics Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Location Analytics Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Location Analytics Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Location Analytics Software market was valued at 15050 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 37830 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Geocoding and Reverse Geocoding Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Location Analytics Software include IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., HP Enterprise Company, Google Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE and SAS Institute Inc., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Location Analytics Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Location Analytics Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Location Analytics Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Geocoding and Reverse Geocoding
Data Integration and Extract, Transform and Load
Reporting and Visualization
Thematic Mapping and Spatial Analysis
Others
Global Location Analytics Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Location Analytics Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Risk Management
Emergency Response Management
Customer Experience Management
Remote Monitoring
Supply Chain Planning and Optimization
Sales and Marketing Optimization
Predictive Assets Management
Inventory Management
Others
Global Location Analytics Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Location Analytics Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Location Analytics Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Location Analytics Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
IBM Corporation
Microsoft Corporation
Cisco Systems, Inc.
HP Enterprise Company
Google Inc.
Oracle Corporation
SAP SE
SAS Institute Inc.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Location Analytics Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Location Analytics Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Location Analytics Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Location Analytics Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Location Analytics Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Location Analytics Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Location Analytics Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Location Analytics Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Location Analytics Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Location Analytics Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Location Analytics Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Location Analytics Software Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Location Analytics Softw
