Location Analytics Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Location Analytics Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global Location Analytics Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Location Analytics Software market was valued at 15050 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 37830 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Geocoding and Reverse Geocoding Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Location Analytics Software include IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., HP Enterprise Company, Google Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE and SAS Institute Inc., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Location Analytics Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Location Analytics Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Location Analytics Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Geocoding and Reverse Geocoding

Data Integration and Extract, Transform and Load

Reporting and Visualization

Thematic Mapping and Spatial Analysis

Others

Global Location Analytics Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Location Analytics Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Risk Management

Emergency Response Management

Customer Experience Management

Remote Monitoring

Supply Chain Planning and Optimization

Sales and Marketing Optimization

Predictive Assets Management

Inventory Management

Others

Global Location Analytics Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Location Analytics Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Location Analytics Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Location Analytics Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

HP Enterprise Company

Google Inc.

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Location Analytics Software Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Location Analytics Software Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Location Analytics Software Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Location Analytics Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Location Analytics Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Location Analytics Software Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Location Analytics Software Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Location Analytics Software Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Location Analytics Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Location Analytics Software Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Location Analytics Software Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Location Analytics Software Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Location Analytics Softw

