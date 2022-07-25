Bulk Acoustic Wave (BAW) Sensor Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Bulk Acoustic Wave (BAW) Sensor in global, including the following market information:

Global Bulk Acoustic Wave (BAW) Sensor Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Bulk Acoustic Wave (BAW) Sensor Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Bulk Acoustic Wave (BAW) Sensor companies in 2021 (%)

The global Bulk Acoustic Wave (BAW) Sensor market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Resonators BAW Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Bulk Acoustic Wave (BAW) Sensor include Vectron International Inc. (US), Qualtre, Inc. (US), SENSeOR SAS (France), Sensor Technology Ltd. (US), NanoTemper Technologies GmbH (Germany), Althen GmbH Mess- und Sensortechnik (Germany), Transense Technologies plc (UK), pro-micron GmbH & Co. KG (Germany) and H. Heinz Me?widerst?nde GmbH (Germany) and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Bulk Acoustic Wave (BAW) Sensor manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Bulk Acoustic Wave (BAW) Sensor Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Bulk Acoustic Wave (BAW) Sensor Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Resonators BAW

Delay Lines BAW

Global Bulk Acoustic Wave (BAW) Sensor Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Bulk Acoustic Wave (BAW) Sensor Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Industrial

Military

Food and Beverages

Healthcare

Environmental

Others

Global Bulk Acoustic Wave (BAW) Sensor Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Bulk Acoustic Wave (BAW) Sensor Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Bulk Acoustic Wave (BAW) Sensor revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Bulk Acoustic Wave (BAW) Sensor revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Bulk Acoustic Wave (BAW) Sensor sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Bulk Acoustic Wave (BAW) Sensor sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Vectron International Inc. (US)

Qualtre, Inc. (US)

SENSeOR SAS (France)

Sensor Technology Ltd. (US)

NanoTemper Technologies GmbH (Germany)

Althen GmbH Mess- und Sensortechnik (Germany)

Transense Technologies plc (UK)

pro-micron GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

H. Heinz Me?widerst?nde GmbH (Germany)

Hawk Measurement Systems (Australia)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Bulk Acoustic Wave (BAW) Sensor Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Bulk Acoustic Wave (BAW) Sensor Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Bulk Acoustic Wave (BAW) Sensor Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Bulk Acoustic Wave (BAW) Sensor Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Bulk Acoustic Wave (BAW) Sensor Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Bulk Acoustic Wave (BAW) Sensor Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Bulk Acoustic Wave (BAW) Sensor Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Bulk Acoustic Wave (BAW) Sensor Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Bulk Acoustic Wave (BAW) Sensor Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Bulk Acoustic Wave (BAW) Sensor Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Bulk Acoustic Wave (BAW) Sensor Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Bulk Acoustic Wave (BAW) Sensor Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Bulk Acoustic Wave (BAW) Sensor Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bulk Acoustic Wave (BAW) Sensor Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Bulk Acoustic Wave (BAW)

