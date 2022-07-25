Specialty Grade Carbon Black Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Specialty Grade Carbon Black in global, including the following market information:

Global Specialty Grade Carbon Black Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Specialty Grade Carbon Black Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Specialty Grade Carbon Black companies in 2021 (%)

The global Specialty Grade Carbon Black market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Furnace Black Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Specialty Grade Carbon Black include Cabot Corporation (U.S.), Birla Carbon/Thai Carbon Black Public Company Limited (Thailand), Orion Engineered Carbons SA (Luxembourg), Phillips Carbon Black Limited (India), Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. (Japan), Omsk Carbon Group (Russia), Jiangxi Black Cat Carbon Black Inc., Ltd. (China), OCI Company Ltd. (South Korea) and China Synthetic Rubber Corporation (China), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Specialty Grade Carbon Black manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Specialty Grade Carbon Black Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Specialty Grade Carbon Black Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Furnace Black

Channel Black

Thermal Black

Acetylene Black

Others

Global Specialty Grade Carbon Black Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Specialty Grade Carbon Black Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Tire

Non-Tire Rubber

Inks and Coating

Plastic

Others

Global Specialty Grade Carbon Black Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Specialty Grade Carbon Black Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Specialty Grade Carbon Black revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Specialty Grade Carbon Black revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Specialty Grade Carbon Black sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Specialty Grade Carbon Black sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Cabot Corporation (U.S.)

Birla Carbon/Thai Carbon Black Public Company Limited (Thailand)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA (Luxembourg)

Phillips Carbon Black Limited (India)

Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Omsk Carbon Group (Russia)

Jiangxi Black Cat Carbon Black Inc., Ltd. (China)

OCI Company Ltd. (South Korea)

China Synthetic Rubber Corporation (China)

Sid Richardson Carbon & Energy Co. (U.S.)

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan)

