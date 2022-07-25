Portable Screw Compressor Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Portable Screw Compressor in global, including the following market information:
Global Portable Screw Compressor Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Portable Screw Compressor Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
Global top five Portable Screw Compressor companies in 2021 (%)
The global Portable Screw Compressor market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Oil-injected Portable Screw Compressor Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Portable Screw Compressor include Atlas Copco AB, Ingersoll-Rand PLC, GE Oil & Gas, Gardner Denver, Inc., Siemens AG, Hitachi Ltd., Man SE, Kobe Steel Ltd. and Howden Group Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Portable Screw Compressor manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Portable Screw Compressor Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Portable Screw Compressor Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Oil-injected Portable Screw Compressor
Oil-Free Portable Screw Compressor
Global Portable Screw Compressor Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Portable Screw Compressor Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Oil & Gas
Chemicals & Petrochemicals
Food & Beverage
Automotive
Power Plants
Mining & Metals
Others
Global Portable Screw Compressor Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Portable Screw Compressor Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Portable Screw Compressor revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Portable Screw Compressor revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Portable Screw Compressor sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
Key companies Portable Screw Compressor sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Atlas Copco AB
Ingersoll-Rand PLC
GE Oil & Gas
Gardner Denver, Inc.
Siemens AG
Hitachi Ltd.
Man SE
Kobe Steel Ltd.
Howden Group Ltd.
Boge Kompressoren
Sullair LLC
Kaeser Kompressoren SE
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Portable Screw Compressor Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Portable Screw Compressor Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Portable Screw Compressor Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Portable Screw Compressor Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Portable Screw Compressor Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Portable Screw Compressor Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Portable Screw Compressor Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Portable Screw Compressor Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Portable Screw Compressor Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Portable Screw Compressor Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Portable Screw Compressor Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Portable Screw Compressor Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Portable Screw Compressor Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Portable Screw Compressor Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Portable Screw Compressor Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Portable Screw Compresso
