Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Market 2022 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027

Wastewater treatment is a process used to convert wastewater into an effluent (outflowing of water to a receiving body of water) that can be returned to the water cycle with minimal impact on the environment or directly reused. The latter is called water reclamation because treated wastewater can then be used for other purposes. The treatment process takes place in a wastewater treatment plant (WWTP), often referred to as a Water Resource Recovery Facility (WRRF) or a sewage treatment plant. Pollutants in municipal wastewater (households and small industries) are removed or broken down.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Water and Wastewater Treatment in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-water-wastewater-treatment-2022-2027-281

Increasing global water stress coupled with industrial wastewater disposal in aquatic ecosystems has led to a boost in the water reclamation requirements. In order to curb these growing issues, the consumption of effective treatment equipment systems is likely to propel over the forecast period. The rise in industrial activities and growing contamination have further demanded the treatment of water to make it suitable for end-use purposes. People awareness toward environmental pollution is also a key driver for water and wastewater treatment market. The Asia Pacific water & wastewater treatment equipment market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the growing demand of potable water in this region. Middle East is estimated to witness steady growth at 4.7% CAGR owing to the increasing population, the rise in the disposable income and the infrastructure availability.The U.S. is one of the major consumers of wastewater treatment equipment? is expected to enhance the growth over the following years.

The worldwide market for Water and Wastewater Treatment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.3% over the next five years, will reach 6010 million US$ in 2027, from 4950 million US$ in 2021,

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Veolia

SUEZ

Xylem

Dow Water & Process Solutions

Evoqua Water Technologies

Aquatech International

Ecolab

Pentair

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Filtration (Granular/Sand Filtration, Adsorption, RO, MF)

Disinfection (Chlorine, UV)

Desalination

Testing

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Municipal

Industrial

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Water and Wastewater Treatment market.

Chapter 1, to describe Water and Wastewater Treatment Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Water and Wastewater Treatment, with sales, revenue, and price of Water and Wastewater Treatment, in 2016 and 2021;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2021;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Water and Wastewater Treatment, for each region, from 2027 to 2022;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2027 to 2022;

Chapter 12, Water and Wastewater Treatment market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2022 to 2027;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Water and Wastewater Treatment sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/manufacturing-and-construction/global-water-wastewater-treatment-2022-2027-281

Table of content

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Water and Wastewater Treatment Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Filtration (Granular/Sand Filtration, Adsorption, RO, MF)

1.2.2 Disinfection (Chlorine, UV)

1.2.3 Desalination

1.2.4 Testing

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Municipal

1.3.2 Industrial

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/manufacturing-and-construction/global-water-wastewater-treatment-2022-2027-281

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/

Similar Reports:

Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Membrane Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Global Municipal Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast

