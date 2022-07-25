Veterinary Imaging Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Veterinary Imaging Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Veterinary Imaging Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Veterinary Imaging Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
On-premise Model Imaging Software Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Veterinary Imaging Software include Henry Schein (US), IDEXX Laboratories (US), Patterson Companies (US), Vetter Software (US), Animal Intelligence Software (US), Timeless Veterinary Systems (Canada), Britton’s Wise Computer (US), ezyVet Limited (New Zealand) and FirmCloud Corporation (US), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Veterinary Imaging Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Veterinary Imaging Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Veterinary Imaging Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
On-premise Model Imaging Software
Web-based/Cloud-based Model Imaging Software
Global Veterinary Imaging Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Veterinary Imaging Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Veterinary Hospitals and Referral Practices
Clinics and Ambulatory Practices
Specialty and Emergency Hospitals
Global Veterinary Imaging Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Veterinary Imaging Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Veterinary Imaging Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Veterinary Imaging Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Henry Schein (US)
IDEXX Laboratories (US)
Patterson Companies (US)
Vetter Software (US)
Animal Intelligence Software (US)
Timeless Veterinary Systems (Canada)
Britton’s Wise Computer (US)
ezyVet Limited (New Zealand)
FirmCloud Corporation (US)
MedaNext (US)
OR Technology (Oehm Und Rehbein GmbH) (Germany)
VIA Information Systems (US)
Hippo Manager Software (US)
Finnish Net Solutions (Finland)
Carestream (Canada)
ClienTrax (US)
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Veterinary Imaging Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Veterinary Imaging Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Veterinary Imaging Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Veterinary Imaging Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Veterinary Imaging Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Veterinary Imaging Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Veterinary Imaging Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Veterinary Imaging Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Veterinary Imaging Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Veterinary Imaging Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Veterinary Imaging Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Veterinary Imaging Software Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Veterinary Imaging Softw
