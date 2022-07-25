Zero-energy Buildings Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Zero-energy Buildings in Global, including the following market information:

Global Zero-energy Buildings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Zero-energy Buildings market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Insulation and Glazing Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Zero-energy Buildings include Daikin, Honeywell, GE, Schneider Electric, Siemens Building Technologies, Altura Associates, Zero Energy Systems, altPOWER and Centrosolar America, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Zero-energy Buildings companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Zero-energy Buildings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Zero-energy Buildings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Insulation and Glazing

Lighting and Controls

HVAC and Controls

Water Heating

Global Zero-energy Buildings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Zero-energy Buildings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Non-residential

Global Zero-energy Buildings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Zero-energy Buildings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Zero-energy Buildings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Zero-energy Buildings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Daikin

Honeywell

GE

Schneider Electric

Siemens Building Technologies

Altura Associates

Zero Energy Systems

altPOWER

Centrosolar America

Danfoss

ertex solartechnik

Canadian Solar

Heliatek

Trina Solar

Wuxi Suntech

Johnson Controls

Masdar

Meritage Homes

Yingli Solar

First Solar

Hanergy Holding Group

SunPower

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Zero-energy Buildings Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Zero-energy Buildings Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Zero-energy Buildings Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Zero-energy Buildings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Zero-energy Buildings Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Zero-energy Buildings Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Zero-energy Buildings Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Zero-energy Buildings Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Zero-energy Buildings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Zero-energy Buildings Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Zero-energy Buildings Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Zero-energy Buildings Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Zero-energy Buildings Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by

