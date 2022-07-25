Risk Management Consulting Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Risk Management Consulting in Global, including the following market information:

Global Risk Management Consulting Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Risk Management Consulting market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

One-Stop Consulting Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Risk Management Consulting include KPMG, Ernst & Young, Protiviti, Deloitte, AtradiusCollections, DBS Treasury Prism, Refinitiv Risk Management, FM Global and Marsh LLC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Risk Management Consulting companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Risk Management Consulting Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Risk Management Consulting Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

One-Stop Consulting

Boutique Consulting

Global Risk Management Consulting Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Risk Management Consulting Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

SME (Small and Medium Enterprises)

Large Enterprise

Global Risk Management Consulting Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Risk Management Consulting Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Risk Management Consulting revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Risk Management Consulting revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

KPMG

Ernst & Young

Protiviti

Deloitte

AtradiusCollections

DBS Treasury Prism

Refinitiv Risk Management

FM Global

Marsh LLC

Hicks Risk Consulting Inc

Aon

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Risk Management Consulting Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Risk Management Consulting Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Risk Management Consulting Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Risk Management Consulting Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Risk Management Consulting Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Risk Management Consulting Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Risk Management Consulting Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Risk Management Consulting Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Risk Management Consulting Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Risk Management Consulting Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Risk Management Consulting Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Risk Management Consulting Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Risk Management Consulting Companies

