Public Cloud Container Service Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Public Cloud Container Service in Global, including the following market information:

Global Public Cloud Container Service Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Public Cloud Container Service market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Billing by Hour Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Public Cloud Container Service include Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google, Microsoft, Jelastic, IBM, Alibaba, HUAWEI and Yisu Cloud Ltd, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Public Cloud Container Service companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Public Cloud Container Service Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Public Cloud Container Service Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Billing by Hour

Month License

Annual License

Global Public Cloud Container Service Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Public Cloud Container Service Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

SME (Small and Medium Enterprises)

Large Enterprise

Global Public Cloud Container Service Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Public Cloud Container Service Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Public Cloud Container Service revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Public Cloud Container Service revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Google

Microsoft

Jelastic

IBM

Alibaba

HUAWEI

Yisu Cloud Ltd

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Public Cloud Container Service Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Public Cloud Container Service Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Public Cloud Container Service Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Public Cloud Container Service Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Public Cloud Container Service Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Public Cloud Container Service Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Public Cloud Container Service Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Public Cloud Container Service Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Public Cloud Container Service Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Public Cloud Container Service Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Public Cloud Container Service Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Public Cloud Container Service Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2

