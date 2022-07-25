Panitumumab Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Panitumumab (INN), formerly ABX-EGF, is a fully human monoclonal antibody specific to the epidermal growth factor receptor (also known as EGF receptor, EGFR, ErbB-1 and HER1 in humans).
This report contains market size and forecasts of Panitumumab in Global, including the following market information:
Global Panitumumab Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Panitumumab market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
100 mg/5 mL single-dose vials Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Panitumumab include Amgen. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Panitumumab companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Panitumumab Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Panitumumab Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
100 mg/5 mL single-dose vials
400 mg/20 mLsingle-dose vials
Global Panitumumab Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Panitumumab Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospital
Drug store
Global Panitumumab Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Panitumumab Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Panitumumab revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Panitumumab revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Amgen
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Panitumumab Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Panitumumab Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Panitumumab Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Panitumumab Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Panitumumab Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Panitumumab Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Panitumumab Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Panitumumab Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Panitumumab Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Panitumumab Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Panitumumab Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Panitumumab Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Panitumumab Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Panitumumab Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 100 mg/5 mL single-dose vials
4.1.3 400 mg/20 m
