Ketoconazole Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Ketoconazole is an antifungal medication which is used primarily to treat fungal infections. Ketoconazole is sold commercially as a tablet for oral administration (although this use has been discontinued in a number of countries), and in a variety of formulations for topical administration, such as creams (used to treat tinea; cutaneous candidiasis, including candidal paronychia; and pityriasis versicolor) and shampoos (used primarily to treat dandruff ? seborrhoeic dermatitis of the scalp).
This report contains market size and forecasts of Ketoconazole in Global, including the following market information:
Global Ketoconazole Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Ketoconazole market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Ketoconazole Oral Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Ketoconazole include Mylan, Almirall, j&j, Taro Pharmaceutical, Teva Pharmaceutical, SANDOZ and Strides Pharma, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Ketoconazole companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Ketoconazole Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Ketoconazole Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Ketoconazole Oral
Ketoconazole Topical
Ketoconazole Shampoo
Global Ketoconazole Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Ketoconazole Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Antifungal
Non-fungal conditions
Hair Loss
Global Ketoconazole Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Ketoconazole Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Ketoconazole revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Ketoconazole revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Mylan
Almirall
j&j
Taro Pharmaceutical
Teva Pharmaceutical
SANDOZ
Strides Pharma
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Ketoconazole Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Ketoconazole Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Ketoconazole Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Ketoconazole Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Ketoconazole Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Ketoconazole Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Ketoconazole Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Ketoconazole Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Ketoconazole Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Ketoconazole Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ketoconazole Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ketoconazole Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ketoconazole Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Ketoconazole Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Ketoconazole Oral
4.1.3 Ketoconaz
