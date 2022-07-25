Appliances Lithium-ion Battery Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Appliances Lithium-ion Battery in global, including the following market information:

Global Appliances Lithium-ion Battery Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Appliances Lithium-ion Battery Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Appliances Lithium-ion Battery companies in 2021 (%)

The global Appliances Lithium-ion Battery market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LiCoO2) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Appliances Lithium-ion Battery include Samsung SDI, Panasonic, LG Chem, Sony, Maxell, E-One Moli Energy, GS Yuasa Corp, Johnson Controls and Saft, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Appliances Lithium-ion Battery manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Appliances Lithium-ion Battery Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Appliances Lithium-ion Battery Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LiCoO2)

Lithium Manganese Oxide (LiMn2O4)

Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4)

Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide (LiNiMnCoO2 or NMC)

Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (LiNiCoAlO2)

Lithium Titanate (Li4Ti5O12)

Global Appliances Lithium-ion Battery Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Appliances Lithium-ion Battery Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Electronics

Machinery

Others

Global Appliances Lithium-ion Battery Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Appliances Lithium-ion Battery Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Appliances Lithium-ion Battery revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Appliances Lithium-ion Battery revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Appliances Lithium-ion Battery sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Appliances Lithium-ion Battery sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Samsung SDI

Panasonic

LG Chem

Sony

Maxell

E-One Moli Energy

GS Yuasa Corp

Johnson Controls

Saft

Amita Technologies

EnerDel

SYNergy ScienTech

