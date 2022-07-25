Voice Evacuation Systems Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Voice Evacuation Systems in global, including the following market information:
Global Voice Evacuation Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Voice Evacuation Systems Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
Global top five Voice Evacuation Systems companies in 2021 (%)
The global Voice Evacuation Systems market was valued at 669.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1156.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Voice Sounders Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Voice Evacuation Systems include Active Total Security Systems (India), ATEIS International SA (Switzerland), Audico Systems Oy (Finland), Baldwin Boxall Communications Ltd. (UK), Bosch Security Systems, Inc. (US), C-TEC (Computionics) Ltd. (UK), Hallmark Fire Ltd. (UK), Honeywell Life Safety (US) and Eltek Fire & Safety by Honeywell (Norway), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Voice Evacuation Systems manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Voice Evacuation Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Voice Evacuation Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Voice Sounders
Loudspeakers
Emergency Microphones
Networked and Wireless Systems
Global Voice Evacuation Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Voice Evacuation Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Commercial Building
Transportation
Others
Global Voice Evacuation Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Voice Evacuation Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Voice Evacuation Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Voice Evacuation Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Voice Evacuation Systems sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
Key companies Voice Evacuation Systems sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Active Total Security Systems (India)
ATEIS International SA (Switzerland)
Audico Systems Oy (Finland)
Baldwin Boxall Communications Ltd. (UK)
Bosch Security Systems, Inc. (US)
C-TEC (Computionics) Ltd. (UK)
Hallmark Fire Ltd. (UK)
Honeywell Life Safety (US)
Eltek Fire & Safety by Honeywell (Norway)
Gent by Honeywell (UK)
Lucas Voice Alarm Ltd. (UK)
OPTIMUS S.A (Spain)
RCF S.p.A (Italy)
Siemens Building Technologies (Switzerland)
Tyco International Ltd. (Switzerland)
WEAC Ltd. (UK)
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Voice Evacuation Systems Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Voice Evacuation Systems Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Voice Evacuation Systems Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Voice Evacuation Systems Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Voice Evacuation Systems Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Voice Evacuation Systems Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Voice Evacuation Systems Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Voice Evacuation Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Voice Evacuation Systems Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Voice Evacuation Systems Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Voice Evacuation Systems Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Voice Evacuation Systems Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Voice Evacuation Systems Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Voice Evacuation Systems Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Voice Evacuation Systems Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Voice Evacuation Systems Companies
4 S
