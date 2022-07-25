Maraviroc Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Maraviroc is an antiretroviral drug in the CCR5 receptor antagonist class used in the treatment of HIV infection.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Maraviroc in Global, including the following market information:
Global Maraviroc Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Maraviroc market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
25 mg Tablets Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Maraviroc include ViiV Healthcare, SANDOZ and HETERO, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Maraviroc companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Maraviroc Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Maraviroc Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
25 mg Tablets
75 mg Tablets
150 mg Tablets
300 mg Tablets
20 mg/mL Oral Solution
Global Maraviroc Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Maraviroc Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospital
Drug store
Global Maraviroc Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Maraviroc Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Maraviroc revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Maraviroc revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ViiV Healthcare
SANDOZ
HETERO
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Maraviroc Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Maraviroc Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Maraviroc Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Maraviroc Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Maraviroc Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Maraviroc Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Maraviroc Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Maraviroc Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Maraviroc Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Maraviroc Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Maraviroc Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Maraviroc Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Maraviroc Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Maraviroc Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 25 mg Tablets
4.1.3 75 mg Tablets
4.1.4 150 mg Tablets
4.
