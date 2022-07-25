Electrical Equipment for the Power Distribution Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Electrical Equipment for the Power Distribution in global, including the following market information:

Global Electrical Equipment for the Power Distribution Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Electrical Equipment for the Power Distribution Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Electrical Equipment for the Power Distribution companies in 2021 (%)

The global Electrical Equipment for the Power Distribution market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Switchgear Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Electrical Equipment for the Power Distribution include ABB, Eaton, Emerson Electric, Schneider, Siemens, Alstom, GE, Mitsubishi and Koncar and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Electrical Equipment for the Power Distribution manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Electrical Equipment for the Power Distribution Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Electrical Equipment for the Power Distribution Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Switchgear

Power Cables

Transformers

Smart Meters

Global Electrical Equipment for the Power Distribution Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Electrical Equipment for the Power Distribution Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Industry

Power Industry

Others

Global Electrical Equipment for the Power Distribution Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Electrical Equipment for the Power Distribution Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Electrical Equipment for the Power Distribution revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Electrical Equipment for the Power Distribution revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Electrical Equipment for the Power Distribution sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Electrical Equipment for the Power Distribution sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ABB

Eaton

Emerson Electric

Schneider

Siemens

Alstom

GE

Mitsubishi

Koncar

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Electrical Equipment for the Power Distribution Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Electrical Equipment for the Power Distribution Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Electrical Equipment for the Power Distribution Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Electrical Equipment for the Power Distribution Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Electrical Equipment for the Power Distribution Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Electrical Equipment for the Power Distribution Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Electrical Equipment for the Power Distribution Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Electrical Equipment for the Power Distribution Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Electrical Equipment for the Power Distribution Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Electrical Equipment for the Power Distribution Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Electrical Equipment for the Power Distribution Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electrical Equipment for the Power Distribution Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Electr

