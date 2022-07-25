4-way Solenoid Valve Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of 4-way Solenoid Valve in global, including the following market information:

Global 4-way Solenoid Valve Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global 4-way Solenoid Valve Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five 4-way Solenoid Valve companies in 2021 (%)

The global 4-way Solenoid Valve market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Stainless Steel Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 4-way Solenoid Valve include ASCO Valve, Inc. (U.S.), Christian B?rkert GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Curtiss-Wright Corporation (U.S.), Danfoss A/S (Denmark), GSR Ventiltechnik GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), CEME S.p.A. (Italy), CKD Corporation (Japan), ODE S.r.l. (Italy) and KANEKO SANGYO Co., Ltd. (Japan) and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the 4-way Solenoid Valve manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 4-way Solenoid Valve Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global 4-way Solenoid Valve Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Stainless Steel

Brass

Aluminium

Plastic

Global 4-way Solenoid Valve Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global 4-way Solenoid Valve Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Oil & Gas

Chemical & Petrochemical

Water & Wastewater

Food & Beverages

Power Generation

Pharmaceuticals

Automotive

Medical

Others

Global 4-way Solenoid Valve Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global 4-way Solenoid Valve Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies 4-way Solenoid Valve revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies 4-way Solenoid Valve revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies 4-way Solenoid Valve sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies 4-way Solenoid Valve sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ASCO Valve, Inc. (U.S.)

Christian B?rkert GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (U.S.)

Danfoss A/S (Denmark)

GSR Ventiltechnik GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

CEME S.p.A. (Italy)

CKD Corporation (Japan)

ODE S.r.l. (Italy)

KANEKO SANGYO Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Takasago Electric Industry Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 4-way Solenoid Valve Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global 4-way Solenoid Valve Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global 4-way Solenoid Valve Overall Market Size

2.1 Global 4-way Solenoid Valve Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global 4-way Solenoid Valve Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global 4-way Solenoid Valve Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top 4-way Solenoid Valve Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global 4-way Solenoid Valve Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global 4-way Solenoid Valve Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global 4-way Solenoid Valve Sales by Companies

3.5 Global 4-way Solenoid Valve Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 4-way Solenoid Valve Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers 4-way Solenoid Valve Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 4-way Solenoid Valve Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 4-way Solenoid Valve Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 4-way Solenoid Valve Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Glob

