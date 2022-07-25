Cosmetic Lasers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cosmetic Lasers in global, including the following market information:

Global Cosmetic Lasers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Cosmetic Lasers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Cosmetic Lasers companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cosmetic Lasers market was valued at 1496.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2471.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Standalone Laser Devices Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cosmetic Lasers include Aerolase (U.S.), Alma Lasers, Ltd. (Israel), Cutera, Inc. (U.S.), Cynosure, Inc. (U.S.), El.En. SpA (Italy), Lumenis Ltd. (Israel), Sciton, Inc. (U.S.), SharpLight Technologies (Israel) and Syneron Medical Inc. (Israel) and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Cosmetic Lasers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cosmetic Lasers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Cosmetic Lasers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Standalone Laser Devices

Multiplatform Laser Devices

Global Cosmetic Lasers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Cosmetic Lasers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Vascular Lesions, Acne, & Scars

Pigmented Lesions & Tattoos

Hair Removal

Skin Rejuvenation

Leg Veins & Varicose Veins

Others

Global Cosmetic Lasers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Cosmetic Lasers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cosmetic Lasers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cosmetic Lasers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Cosmetic Lasers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Cosmetic Lasers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Aerolase (U.S.)

Alma Lasers, Ltd. (Israel)

Cutera, Inc. (U.S.)

Cynosure, Inc. (U.S.)

El.En. SpA (Italy)

Lumenis Ltd. (Israel)

Sciton, Inc. (U.S.)

SharpLight Technologies (Israel)

Syneron Medical Inc. (Israel)

Solta Medical (U.S.)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cosmetic Lasers Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Cosmetic Lasers Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Cosmetic Lasers Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Cosmetic Lasers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Cosmetic Lasers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Cosmetic Lasers Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cosmetic Lasers Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Cosmetic Lasers Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Cosmetic Lasers Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Cosmetic Lasers Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Cosmetic Lasers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cosmetic Lasers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Cosmetic Lasers Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cosmetic Lasers Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cosmetic Lasers Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cosmetic Lasers Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Cosmetic Lasers Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Standalone La

