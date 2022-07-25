Entereg (alvimopan) Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Entereg (alvimopan) is the first and only FDA-approved agent indicated to accelerate the time to gastrointestinal (GI) recovery following surgeries that include partial bowel resection with primary anastomosis.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Entereg (alvimopan) in Global, including the following market information:
Global Entereg (alvimopan) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Entereg (alvimopan) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
12 mg Capsule Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Entereg (alvimopan) include Merck. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Entereg (alvimopan) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Entereg (alvimopan) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Entereg (alvimopan) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
12 mg Capsule
Type II
Global Entereg (alvimopan) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Entereg (alvimopan) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Partial bowel resection
Radical cystectomy
Global Entereg (alvimopan) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Entereg (alvimopan) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Entereg (alvimopan) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Entereg (alvimopan) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Merck
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Entereg (alvimopan) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Entereg (alvimopan) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Entereg (alvimopan) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Entereg (alvimopan) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Entereg (alvimopan) Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Entereg (alvimopan) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Entereg (alvimopan) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Entereg (alvimopan) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Entereg (alvimopan) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Entereg (alvimopan) Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Entereg (alvimopan) Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Entereg (alvimopan) Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Entereg (alvimopan) Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Entereg (alv
