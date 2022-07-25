Tetrabenazine Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Tetrabenazine is a drug for the symptomatic treatment of hyperkinetic movement disorders.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Tetrabenazine in Global, including the following market information:
Global Tetrabenazine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Tetrabenazine market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
12.5 mg Tablets Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Tetrabenazine include Lundbeck, Hetero Labs Limited, Sun Pharmaceutical, Bionpharma, Lupin and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Tetrabenazine companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Tetrabenazine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Tetrabenazine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
12.5 mg Tablets
25 mg Tablets
Global Tetrabenazine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Tetrabenazine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Huntington’s disease
Tourette syndrome and other tic disorders
Tardive dyskinesia
Global Tetrabenazine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Tetrabenazine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Tetrabenazine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Tetrabenazine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Lundbeck
Hetero Labs Limited
Sun Pharmaceutical
Bionpharma
Lupin
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories
