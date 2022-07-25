IP Geolocation Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
IP geolocation software matches an IP address to a geographic location or geolocation.
This report contains market size and forecasts of IP Geolocation Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global IP Geolocation Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global IP Geolocation Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
On-Premise Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of IP Geolocation Software include GeoSurf, IP2Location, KickFire, NeuStar Inc, MaxMind, El Toro LLC and Digital Envoy, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the IP Geolocation Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global IP Geolocation Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global IP Geolocation Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
On-Premise
Cloud-Based
Global IP Geolocation Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global IP Geolocation Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
SME (Small and Medium Enterprises)
Large Enterprise
Global IP Geolocation Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global IP Geolocation Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies IP Geolocation Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies IP Geolocation Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
GeoSurf
IP2Location
KickFire
NeuStar Inc
MaxMind
El Toro LLC
Digital Envoy
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 IP Geolocation Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global IP Geolocation Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global IP Geolocation Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global IP Geolocation Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global IP Geolocation Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top IP Geolocation Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global IP Geolocation Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global IP Geolocation Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 IP Geolocation Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies IP Geolocation Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 IP Geolocation Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 IP Geolocation Software Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 IP Geolocation Software Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 O
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
Similar Reports:
Global and United States IP Geolocation Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027
Global and United States IP Geolocation Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027
Global IP Geolocation Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027
(Post-pandemic Era)-Global IP Geolocation Software Market Outlook-by Major Company, Regions, Type, Application and Segment Forecast, 2016-2027