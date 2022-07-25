Commercial Glass Greenhouse Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Commercial Glass Greenhouse in global, including the following market information:
Global Commercial Glass Greenhouse Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Commercial Glass Greenhouse Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
Global top five Commercial Glass Greenhouse companies in 2021 (%)
The global Commercial Glass Greenhouse market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Heating Systems Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Commercial Glass Greenhouse include Richel Group SA, Argus Control Systems Ltd., Certhon, Logiqs B.V., Lumigrow, Inc., Agra Tech, Inc, Rough Brothers, Inc., Nexus Corporation and Hort Americas, LLC and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Commercial Glass Greenhouse manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Commercial Glass Greenhouse Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Commercial Glass Greenhouse Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Heating Systems
Cooling Systems
Others
Global Commercial Glass Greenhouse Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Commercial Glass Greenhouse Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Fruits & Vegetables
Flowers & Ornamental
Nursery Crops
Others
Global Commercial Glass Greenhouse Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Commercial Glass Greenhouse Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Commercial Glass Greenhouse revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Commercial Glass Greenhouse revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Commercial Glass Greenhouse sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
Key companies Commercial Glass Greenhouse sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Richel Group SA
Argus Control Systems Ltd.
Certhon
Logiqs B.V.
Lumigrow, Inc.
Agra Tech, Inc
Rough Brothers, Inc.
Nexus Corporation
Hort Americas, LLC
Heliospectra AB
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Commercial Glass Greenhouse Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Commercial Glass Greenhouse Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Commercial Glass Greenhouse Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Commercial Glass Greenhouse Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Commercial Glass Greenhouse Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Commercial Glass Greenhouse Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Commercial Glass Greenhouse Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Commercial Glass Greenhouse Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Commercial Glass Greenhouse Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Commercial Glass Greenhouse Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Commercial Glass Greenhouse Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Commercial Glass Greenhouse Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Commercial Glass Greenhouse Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Commercial Glass Greenhouse Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Commercial Glass Greenhouse Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T
