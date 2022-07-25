Galectin 3 Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Galectin 3 in global, including the following market information:

Global Galectin 3 Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Galectin 3 Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Pcs)

Global top five Galectin 3 companies in 2021 (%)

The global Galectin 3 market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

GAL-300 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Galectin 3 include Angion Biomedica Corp, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Galectin Therapeutics Inc, GlycoMimetics Inc, iTeos Therapeutics SA and MandalMed Inc, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Galectin 3 manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Galectin 3 Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pcs)

Global Galectin 3 Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

GAL-300

GRMD-03

ANG-4021

KTI

Others

Global Galectin 3 Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pcs)

Global Galectin 3 Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Liver Cirrhosis

Portal Hypertension

Metastatic Melanoma

Others

Global Galectin 3 Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pcs)

Global Galectin 3 Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Galectin 3 revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Galectin 3 revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Galectin 3 sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Pcs)

Key companies Galectin 3 sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Angion Biomedica Corp

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Galectin Therapeutics Inc

GlycoMimetics Inc

iTeos Therapeutics SA

MandalMed Inc

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Galectin 3 Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Galectin 3 Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Galectin 3 Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Galectin 3 Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Galectin 3 Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Galectin 3 Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Galectin 3 Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Galectin 3 Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Galectin 3 Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Galectin 3 Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Galectin 3 Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Galectin 3 Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Galectin 3 Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Galectin 3 Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Galectin 3 Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Galectin 3 Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Galectin 3 Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 GAL-300

4.1.3 GRMD-03

4.1.4 ANG-4021

4.1.5 KTI

4.1.6 Others



