Construction Equipment Monitoring System Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Construction companies need to manage and maintain their equipment such as tractors, skids, excavators, dozers, backhoes, generators, etc. Monnit makes it affordable and easy to monitor this equipment by allowing builders to locate equipment, track usage, maintain equipment, avoid theft, and much more.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Construction Equipment Monitoring System in Global, including the following market information:

Global Construction Equipment Monitoring System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Construction Equipment Monitoring System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Remote Monitoring System Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Construction Equipment Monitoring System include Komatsu Australia Pty Ltd(Australia), Br?el and Kj?r Vibro GmbH(Germany), Maven Systems Pvt. Ltd.(India), Moschip Semiconductor(India), Monnit Corporation(USA), Spark Tech Labs Inc.(USA), GPS TRACKIT IS A DIVISION OF GLOBAL COMMUNICATIONS,LLC(USA), RAVEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION(USA) and Honeywell International Inc.(USA), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Construction Equipment Monitoring System companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Construction Equipment Monitoring System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Construction Equipment Monitoring System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Remote Monitoring System

Machinery Protection System

Mobile Equipment Monitor

Construction Equipment Monitor

Global Construction Equipment Monitoring System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Construction Equipment Monitoring System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Earth Moving Equipment

Construction Machinery

Stone Crushers

Excavators

Bulldozers

Wheel Loaders

Crusher

RMC Trucks

Global Construction Equipment Monitoring System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Construction Equipment Monitoring System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Construction Equipment Monitoring System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Construction Equipment Monitoring System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Komatsu Australia Pty Ltd(Australia)

Br?el and Kj?r Vibro GmbH(Germany)

Maven Systems Pvt. Ltd.(India)

Moschip Semiconductor(India)

Monnit Corporation(USA)

Spark Tech Labs Inc.(USA)

GPS TRACKIT IS A DIVISION OF GLOBAL COMMUNICATIONS,LLC(USA)

RAVEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION(USA)

Honeywell International Inc.(USA)

TREKKER TRACTOR(USA)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Construction Equipment Monitoring System Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Construction Equipment Monitoring System Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Construction Equipment Monitoring System Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Construction Equipment Monitoring System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Construction Equipment Monitoring System Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Construction Equipment Monitoring System Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Construction Equipment Monitoring System Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Construction Equipment Monitoring System Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Construction Equipment Monitoring System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Construction Equipment Monitoring System Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Construction Equipment Monitoring System Players in Global Market

