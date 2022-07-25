Automated Assembly Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automated Assembly in Global, including the following market information:
Global Automated Assembly Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Automated Assembly market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Robot Automation Equipment Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Automated Assembly include FANUC, ABB, Yaskawa, Kuka, Hanwha, Hirata, ThyssenKrupp, ATS Automation and Velomat. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Automated Assembly companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automated Assembly Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Automated Assembly Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Robot Automation Equipment
Other Automation Equipment
Central Control System
Global Automated Assembly Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Automated Assembly Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automobile
3C Industry
Others
Global Automated Assembly Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Automated Assembly Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Automated Assembly revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Automated Assembly revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
FANUC
ABB
Yaskawa
Kuka
Hanwha
Hirata
ThyssenKrupp
ATS Automation
Velomat
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automated Assembly Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automated Assembly Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automated Assembly Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automated Assembly Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Automated Assembly Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automated Assembly Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automated Assembly Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automated Assembly Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Automated Assembly Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Automated Assembly Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automated Assembly Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automated Assembly Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automated Assembly Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Automated Assembly Market
