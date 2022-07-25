Purchase Order Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Purchase Order Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Purchase Order Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Purchase Order Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cloud-Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Purchase Order Software include Procurify, Promena e-Sourcing Solutions, Precoro, Fishbowl, Da Vinci Retail, Conga, Infoplus, AvidXchange Inc and Spendwise and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Purchase Order Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Purchase Order Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Purchase Order Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cloud-Based
On-Premise
Global Purchase Order Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Purchase Order Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Large Enterprises
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
Global Purchase Order Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Purchase Order Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Purchase Order Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Purchase Order Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Procurify
Promena e-Sourcing Solutions
Precoro
Fishbowl
Da Vinci Retail
Conga
Infoplus
AvidXchange Inc
Spendwise
Rose Rocket
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Purchase Order Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Purchase Order Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Purchase Order Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Purchase Order Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Purchase Order Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Purchase Order Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Purchase Order Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Purchase Order Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Purchase Order Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Purchase Order Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Purchase Order Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Purchase Order Software Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Purchase Order Software Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
