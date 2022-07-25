Home Healthcare Software and Services Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Home Healthcare Software and Services in Global, including the following market information:

Global Home Healthcare Software and Services Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Home Healthcare Software and Services market was valued at 5930.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 9971.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Agency Software Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Home Healthcare Software and Services include Agfa Healthcare, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Athenahealth, Inc., Cerner Corporation, Carestream Health, Epic, GE Healthcare, McKesson Corporation and MEDITECH, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Home Healthcare Software and Services companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Home Healthcare Software and Services Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Home Healthcare Software and Services Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Agency Software

Clinical Management System

Hospice Solutions

Telehealth Solutions

Global Home Healthcare Software and Services Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Home Healthcare Software and Services Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Homecare Agency

Hospice Agency

Private Duty

Others

Global Home Healthcare Software and Services Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Home Healthcare Software and Services Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Home Healthcare Software and Services revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Home Healthcare Software and Services revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Agfa Healthcare

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Athenahealth, Inc.

Cerner Corporation

Carestream Health

Epic

GE Healthcare

McKesson Corporation

MEDITECH

NextGen Healthcare Information System LLC

Siemens Healthcare

