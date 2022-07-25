Personal Cooling Device Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Personal Cooling Device in global, including the following market information:

Global Personal Cooling Device Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Personal Cooling Device Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.Statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7225722/global-personal-cooling-device-forecast-2022-2028-809

Global top five Personal Cooling Device companies in 2021 (%)

The global Personal Cooling Device market was valued at 5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Handheld Cooling Devices Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Personal Cooling Device include Shenzhen Krg Electronics, Holmes, Design, Honeywell International, Havells India, Laird Technologies, Ambient Therapeutic, Handy Cooler and Beijing Huimao Cooling Equipment, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Personal Cooling Device manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Personal Cooling Device Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Personal Cooling Device Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Handheld Cooling Devices

Personal Air Conditioner

Global Personal Cooling Device Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Personal Cooling Device Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Parks

Camping

Sunbathing

Offices

Outdoor Games

Global Personal Cooling Device Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Personal Cooling Device Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Personal Cooling Device revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Personal Cooling Device revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Personal Cooling Device sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Personal Cooling Device sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Shenzhen Krg Electronics

Holmes

Design

Honeywell International

Havells India

Laird Technologies

Ambient Therapeutic

Handy Cooler

Beijing Huimao Cooling Equipment

O2cool

Lakeland

Evapolar

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.Statsmarketresearch.com/global-personal-cooling-device-forecast-2022-2028-809-7225722

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Personal Cooling Device Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Personal Cooling Device Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Personal Cooling Device Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Personal Cooling Device Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Personal Cooling Device Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Personal Cooling Device Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Personal Cooling Device Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Personal Cooling Device Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Personal Cooling Device Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Personal Cooling Device Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Personal Cooling Device Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Personal Cooling Device Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Personal Cooling Device Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Personal Cooling Device Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Personal Cooling Device Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Personal Cooling Device Companies

4 Sights by Product

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.Statsmarketresearch.com/global-personal-cooling-device-forecast-2022-2028-809-7225722

CONTACT US:

Kharadi,Pune, India

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.Statsmarketresearch.com/

Similar Reports: Personal Cooling Device Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

Global Personal Cooling Device Sales Market Report 2021

Global Personal Cooling Device Market Research Report 2021 Professional Edition

Global Personal Cooling Device Market Research Report 2021 Professional Edition

