L-Carnosine Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global L-Carnosine market size is estimated to be worth US$ 25.60 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 33.48 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.57% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Purity 鈮99% accounting for 94% of the L-Carnosine global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 31.92 million by 2028, growing at a revised 4.78% CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Dietary Supplements segment is altered to an 3.95% CAGR throughout this forecast period.

North America L-Carnosine market size was US$ 3.77 million in 2021, while Europe was US$ 5.57 million. The proportion of the North America was 14.94% in 2021, while Europe’s percentage was 22.06%, and it is predicted that Europe market share will reach 21.45% in 2028, trailing a CAGR of 4.22% through the analysis period. As for the Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is 4.08% and 4.8% respectively for the next 6-year period.

The global major manufacturers of L-Carnosine include Fushilai Pharmaceutical, Hamari Chemicals, Wuhan BJM Pharm Inc., Hubei Huntide Biotech Co.,Ltd, Jiangsu Chengxin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Belle Chemical, KS-V Peptide, Bachem, and Suzhou Tianma Pharmaceutical, etc. In terms of revenue, the global three largest players hold a 70.85% market share of L-Carnosine in 2021.

This report focuses on L-Carnosine volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall L-Carnosine market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China, Japan, etc.

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Fushilai Pharmaceutical

Hamari Chemicals

Wuhan BJM Pharm Inc.

Hubei Huntide Biotech Co.,Ltd

Jiangsu Chengxin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

Belle Chemical

KS-V Peptide

Bachem

Suzhou Tianma Pharmaceutical

L-Carnosine Market Segment by Type

Purity ≤98%

Purity ＞99%

L-Carnosine Market Segment by Application

Dietary Supplements

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics and Personal Care

The report on the L-Carnosine market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Southeast Asia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Others

South America

Brazil

Others

Middle East and Africa

Middle East

Africa

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global L-Carnosine consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of L-Carnosine market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global L-Carnosine manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the L-Carnosine with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of L-Carnosine submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

